A new federal grant could go a long way toward completing the Flint Hills Trail.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will provide $24.8 million to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
The money will be used for about 40 miles of the 118-mile trail, which goes through northern Lyon County on its way from Herington to Osawatomie.
The KDWP website suggests the area to be improved will be west of Council Grove. The grant will be used for everything from bridges and fences to pipes and drainage improvements.
“These federal resources will improve and expand these trails and make certain future generations of Kansans can continue to enjoy the trails in the years to come,” a statement from Moran said
The money will come from a discretionary grant program called the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Act.
