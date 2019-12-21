The Lady Spartans basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Friday evening as a dominant defensive performance earned an easy 38-22 home win.
“Tonight was important for us,” said EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I thought we played well on Tuesday although we ended up losing, but in the other two games I didn’t feel we played up to our standards. Tonight, the defensive effort was pretty solid. We’re playing a lot of young kids out there and they’re getting some great experience.”
A turnover-plagued first half for both squads served to limit offensive output, especially for Topeka West which finished with only two points — both coming from the charity stripe — in the first quarter. When the Chargers could maintain possession, the majority of their trips down the floor ended after one shot. West made its first two field goals of the second period to narrow its deficit to 11-7 at the 5:38 mark before half, but would be held to just nine points at the break. The Spartans headed into the locker room up by 12, allowing three field goals on just 12 attempts, but suffering from a plethora of unforced errors themselves.
Neither team would put up a double-digit output in the third quarter, with the Spartans claiming the period 9-8 behind constant pressure on West ball handlers. Throughout the final 16 minutes, the Emporia High offense found a bit of consistency by slowing the game’s pace even further, contentedly drawing out possessions with crisp, side-to-side passing and waiting for an open shot to develop in the paint.
“In the first half, we played really sped up,” Dorsey said. “We talk a lot in practice about cutting harder, being aggressive and attacking. When we use words like that, I sometimes think they mean I want them to play super fast. We’re working on getting them to understand the game better. If we say don’t settle, sometimes they might not shoot it as much as they should. So, it’s really about finding that balance.”
The Chargers were never able to cut into their halftime margin trailing by as many as 18 at points and suffering from many of the same mistakes in the second half as the first. While better opportunities presented themselves after the break — especially when West was able to get out in transition — the Chargers still ended the majority of their trips down the floor in one-and-done fashion. West finished the night 8-21 from the field, hitting on only 3-7 free throws in the process.
Top performers for EHS included Senior Mya Tovar, who lead her team with seven points after sitting out much of the third quarter due to foul trouble. Four other Spartans — sophomores Isabel Garcia, Maddyn Stewart, Allie Baker and senior Rayanna Breshears — finished with five points a piece.
“Going into Christmas with a win is definitely nice,” Dorsey said. “We have a tough stretch coming up after the holidays though, so we have to continue to build. Getting our bench some experience I think is something that will make a difference going forward, like I said. We’re starting to understand what we want to play like, and how we’re going to do that each game.”
The Lady Spartans (4-3) will take the court for their first contest of the new year 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Topeka High.
EHS: 11 10 9 8 — 38
TWHS: 2 7 8 5 — 22
E-High Scoring: Gilpin 3, Christensen 4, Baker 5, Breshears 5, Tovar 7, Chapman 4, Stewart 5, Garcia 5.
