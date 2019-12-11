Members of the Lyon County Extension Council met for their 2019 annual meeting with a dinner Tuesday evening in the Anderson Building.
To kick off the event, former Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Rhonda Gordon and her husband, Scott, were presented with the Extension Appreciation Award.
“The board voted to recognize you for your years of work,” said Extension Agent Brian Rees while presenting the award. “We all appreciate your cooperation and your help with the extension program over your time here … [Rhonda] was always very active within the community. With his participation at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital, Scott was very valuable to us as well. They’ve both been very rich supporters of the extension programs throughout the county.”
Having retired in August after 13 years in her position, Rhonda Gordon wished continued success for the extension office and its clients, hoping to see both parties continue to make a difference in the local community.
“I hope Lyon County Extension continues to flourish,” Gordon said. “I hope you guys continue to make waves and keep developing new programs.”
In other business, extension members voted on board positions for the 2020 calendar year. Janet Harrouff, Doug Stueve and Amy Pederson were re-elected to their roles of president, vice president, and treasurer, respectively, while Carolyn Turney was named secretary. Newly-elected members included Brianna Kirby, who will serve on the 4-H Youth Development Council. Derek Jackson, Lisa Fuller and Joel Hanson were also named to the Agriculture and Natural Resources Council, and Leticia Rust picked up the final nomination spot with a position on the Family and Consumer Science Council.
