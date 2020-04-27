Working from home is one of the many adjustments Emporians have had to make in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many essential workers are still going to work, while other workers are struggling with being furloughed. For those who are working at home, they are commingling their physical and mental space in unique ways to help their businesses, students and community move forward.
“You might not be as productive as you normally are,” Emporia State University English Instructor Curtis Becker said when offering a word of acceptance to others who are working at home, “because this whole being quarantined thing is rather exhausting. Sometimes you have to be forgiving to yourself.”
Becker said he has learned throughout this experience that balancing taking care of business and taking care of himself is more important than ever. Becker prioritizes teaching during the first portion of his day, utilizing the online student classroom portal Canvas to communicate with his students. By the afternoon, Becker is able to spend time working creatively, getting fresh air or resting.
Becker runs a freelance writing and editing business, as well as a small independent press in addition to teaching. He is able to work on making books from his home office, and he often writes poetry, though he said that recently his creative motivations have gravitated toward working with images in Photoshop. He said he has not been able to write about the pandemic yet but has been reading poetry about the pandemic written by others, such as local poet Kevin Rabas.
On the other side, ESU Art Professor James Ehlers is responding to the pandemic through his art.
“Everything I make right now is a response to what life is like right now during the pandemic,” Ehlers said in an email interview. “I felt that it was important that I have these visual artifacts of the observations I have made during this time. I also gave myself permission to not over-plan anything. I have a tendency to plan things for weeks or months before I get started. There’s no time for that; I just dove right in.”
Both of these university instructors have unique new duties to their students, too. Becker has taught online before but not to this extent. Some of Becker’s students, including one from China, had to travel home immediately, and others did not have sufficient technology for the course and were previously utilizing campus computers only. At this point, Becker approached teaching with the notion that his students do not have any of their school materials with them and that they have bigger things to worry about. He has lessened his workload to a minimum and is taking it day by day.
“As long as they’re working with me, as long as they contact me, as long as they haven’t disappeared, I have given them every benefit of the doubt,” Becker said.
ESU Graduate Teaching Assistant Shelby Young helps her supervisor, Assistant Professor Andrea Luthi, connect the bridge between student and teacher during this time.
“For the classes that I GTA for, I recorded the teachers doing the experiments in the lab a week before the stay at home order,” Young said. “The students watch the recordings and fill out the lab reports that way. Unfortunately, the students don't get the experience of [actually] doing it themselves, but at least they learn the concept by watching the experiments.”
However, for her instrumental chemistry class, the labs are “far too long to record,” she said. Young said a lot of the time is spent writing protocols, which is a large portion of lab work. Additionally, she has found supplemental simulations that can help the students optimize their methods.
Many of Young’s friends that do also normally work in labs are still going into work. She believes most scientists are essential and is thankful that labs generally maintain sterile work environments. She spends most of her time now grading lab reports and quizzes, as well as looking over proposals and procedures.
Ehlers’ art students also lack campus resources, including studio technologies like microscopes, pneumatic engraving gear, a sharpening hone and a bench, as well as other tools.
“I first learned to engrave without any of those things, so my approach to instruction was to utilize the basic tools,” Ehlers said. “During Spring Break, I put together packets for each student. Each packet had a hand engraving tool, a sharpening lap, a burnisher, a cork, modeling clay, sandpaper, some polish, and a metal plate.
"To house the materials, I constructed portable boxes out of cardboard and foam core. I wanted to leave a print for each of them as an example, but I didn’t have time to pull an edition. Instead, I found some larger prints and cut them into smaller pieces so they would at least have a tangible example, as opposed to looking at something on a screen. I left each box out in the Engraving Arts lab for them to pick up. I nicknamed the class ‘Off–Road Engraving’.”
Ehlers creates videos for his students, and his students work with their kits to continue creating art. One tool that students did not have access to was a positioning vise that spins around and helps with engraving curves. One of Ehlers’ students offered the use of his 3D printer to create parts to make their own version of this tool. Together, they created their own “Off-Road Susan” to give to the other students. Students post images of their progress to Canvas, and other students provide feedback online.
Becker and Ehlers are both working from home and have made their personal spaces work for their professional and creative needs. When Becker works in his home office, he dresses the professional part to help motivate him and changes into comfortable clothes afterward. He stays in his office until his work is complete and then makes the transition into casual attire and setting.
Ehlers does not work in one space but rather moves around his house when creating videos for his students or working in his art. He works either in his dining space, his recliner or on the back deck.
Healthier Lyon County Grant Manager Daphne Reed Mertens takes an entirely different approach to her home work environment — as comfortable as possible.
“Pajamas are recommended,” she said.
Mertens works in a small office space off of her family room in the basement. She normally works from home, but that work does not normally consist of having her four children and husband also working from home. Though she tried working in different areas of the house, they all proved to distract her.
“I tend to be a chatty person, so working alone usually helps me be less distracted, but now that I have somebody to talk to all the time and kids stopping by, it actually causes me maybe to initiate more conversations,” she said.
Daphne’s husband, Mike Mertens, is one of the managers at Forum Energy Technologies in Madison, as well as an owner of Mikes' Attic, an antique store in downtown Emporia. The couple is having a good time joking around with each other in their shared office space.
Mertens said her husband posted a sign for her to be less “chatty,” and when she paints her nails at the desk it can create “a hostile work environment.”
“He threatened me with HR complaints a few times,” she said.
Overall, Mertens moves through the pros and cons of working from home. She treats her routine similarly to life before the pandemic, including work breaks, in order to maintain some semblance of normalcy.
“In a lot of ways, it’s allowing us to spend more time with the people that we care about, but there are some obstacles and some hurdles that we have to get over to make sure that we can all get done what we need to do and respect one another’s space and privacy, and support one another through this.”
