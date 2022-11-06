Emporians came out to show their Veterans Day pride at this year’s Freedom Fest Saturday at Soden Park.
This year’s Freedom Fest had everything from a 16-mile bike race and a disc golf tournament, to the Spur challenge and a battle reenactment.
Freedom Fest has been an annual event to kick off Emporia’s veteran’s day celebrations since 2003, according to Steve Harmon, co-founder of Freedom Fest. The proceeds go to three causes; scholarships for veterans, the Veterans Memorial and the veterans honor flight program for USD 252.
“It’s very heartwarming,” Angelica King, bike rider and veteran, said. “There is a lot of American pride around here. It makes me feel like my service was not for nothing. Like there’s Americans out here who are proud of service members out there serving our country.”
King has never been to a veterans celebration in Emporia but decided to come in honor of her and her husband’s 10 and 20 years of military service.
“This is my first year experiencing Emporia Freedom Fest and what Emporia has to bring to the community so it’s very heartwarming,” said King. “Feels good as a veteran and I would love to continue to come out here for years to come.”
This event is an opportunity to bridge different generations of veterans together and allow for the community to come together to honor our veterans, according to Casey Woods, executive director of Mainstreet.
“I like it because it brings back everything I’ve done for the community and we have support, unlike any other generation. It makes us feel good,” Dalton Leonard, of the National Guard, said.
For the youngest generation, these events could be their first interactions with veterans and their first time learning about the military.
“I got to see a lot of kids having fun and looking around the tank. Seeing the smiles on their faces, I liked that.”
The event ended with a bang; more specifically the bangs of blanks being shot from an array of guns used by the 101st Airborne Dog Company reenactors. They reenacted the United States taking over a bridge from German soldiers during WWII.
“It helps show the history and what actually happened during any of the battles,” Rebecca Cunningham, a reenactor, said. “And it’s being less and less taught in schools from personal experience and this is a good way so that they can visualize and actually see it.”
This event every year gives the opportunity for the community to come together with their appreciation for veterans.
“It highlights and exemplifies why Emporia is such a great volunteer and service-oriented community and always has been,” said Woods.
