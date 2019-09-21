The Northern Heights Wildcats relied on a stifling second half defensive performance to keep their undefeated season alive in a 34-13 road win over Mission Valley Friday evening.
After Weston Orender got Heights on the board with a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter, the score locked 13-13 until half thanks to turnovers and some costly penalties on both sides.
The Wildcats looked to pick up where they left off a week ago on the offensive side of the ball coming out of the locker room. Instead, it would be middle linebacker Tee Preisner that would get his team back on the scoreboard with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
“We told our guys in the locker room that it was going to be a slobber knocker of a game the rest of the way,” said Northern Heights Head Football Coach Darwin Sweetman. “It was a game where we got punched in the mouth and then we came back to hit them in the mouth again. The pick-six was big to start the second half, and then we were able to recover a fumble on a kickoff to get the ball deep in their turf. It was really just a good, all-around team game for us. Our defense really shut them down. Everybody got through and played aggressive, and really everybody played well tonight.”
Mission Valley ran 77 plays on the night, but only mustered 251 total yards thanks to three lost fumbles, two interceptions and a 7-19 combined conversion rate on third and fourth down.
Preisner and Tyler Floyd would be able to cause some disruption in the backfield with each snagging two tackles for loss on the night, while Cameron Heiman would add to his efforts on the other side of the ball with an interception.
Offensively, Heiman experienced mixed results through the air with 133 passing yards but two interceptions. He was his same, steady self on the ground however, rushing for 158 yards and 3 scores on 24 attempts. After his 30-yard touchdown run in the first half, two more short touchdown runs in the third quarter — an eight-yarder and a one-yard dive — would end up putting the game out of reach for Mission Valley.
“I really just want us to carry over this momentum into next week,” Sweetman said. “We’re 3-0 and we haven’t been 3-0 for a while, so we want to continue this run. Yates Center can be a beatable team for us next week. We’ve got some things that we, of course, need to improve on. Our pass blocking when we roll out hasn’t been very good and we’ve got some things to shore up on our offensive line, but overall we played pretty darn well. We’ve gotta get rid of penalties, though. We had way too many tonight.”
The Wildcats home game against Yates Center is set for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.
