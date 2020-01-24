The Northern Heights boy’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in last-second fashion Friday against Mission Valley in the Flint Hills League Shoot Out semifinals, falling on a pair of last-second free throws by a final of 42-41.
In addition to giving his team the win at the charity stripe with only three ticks left on the clock, Mission Valley senior Jake Benortham provided fits for the Wildcat’s defense throughout the night. Benortham finished with 15 points, with most coming on slashing drives to the basket or clever moves in the post.
Friday’s battle was a contest of which team could better retain its consistency from inside, as the game’s flow was frequently stopped after foul calls in the paint. Heights senior Cameron Heiman followed Benortham’s example, finding much of his offense close to the basket or from the foul line. His nine first half points were enough to send Heights into the locker room with a 22-19 advantage at the half.
“[Mission Valley] really limited us from getting out in transition as much as we would’ve liked tonight, and they were pretty good about getting back,” said Northern Heights Head Basketball Coach Jacob Lang. “We get a lot of points in transition, and obviously we weren’t getting those tonight. Early on, I thought we settled. There would be one or two passes, then a quick shot. When we were able to play with them, we were getting our shots by running our offense.”
The final 16 minutes were about as back-and-forth as any fan could ask for, as the score was knotted several times at 24, 26, 33, and 34 points a piece. The Wildcats seemed to be gaining control late after a trip to the free throw line and ensuing three-pointer on the miss gave the game its biggest margin at four points with just over three minutes left to play. After finding itself up 39-35 however, Heights would struggle to execute on both sides of the ball.
The Vikings would continue to look for — and find — success inside, keeping their hopes alive by continuing to attack and draw fouls. After Heights gained a 41-40 advantage on a Heiman 10-footer with 34 seconds remaining, Mission Valley elected to keep its slow, methodical pace on offense, running down the clock before a quick Benortham drive and hack gave the Vikings their opportunity to win from the line.
“They’ve got two really good post players and we’ve got two pretty strong posts of our own, so we knew it was going to be a battle in the paint,” Lang said. “Unfortunately, they came out on the winning side of that tonight.”
Northern Heights (9-1) will look to regroup in Saturday’s third-place contest against the loser of Council Grove and Lyndon. Action from White Auditorium is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
“The third place game is really all about who wants to be there to keep playing,” Lang said. “It’s about attitude, and if we can come in with the right mindset, I think we’ll be alright.”
NHHS — 8 14 4 15 — 41
MVHS — 10 9 7 16 — 42
Northern Heights — Heiman (16), Preisner (10), King (6), Arb (4), Campbell (3), Heins (2)
Mission Valley — Benortham (15), Blythe (8), Logan (7), Rudeen (5), Deters (4), Marcotte (3)
