TOPEKA — Jim Wight, Matfield Green, and Citizens State Bank, Cottonwood Falls, were honored December 1 during the KLA Convention in Wichita for supporting the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA).
Jim Wight of Matfield Green joined KLA shortly after his marriage to Nancy in November 1970. Nancy is the record-keeper for their operation, W Bar Ranch. He was the fourth generation to work the family land near Burlingame. While in elementary school, his father helped him get a loan to buy 24 Hereford steers. Jim was a member of the Burlingame Future Farmers of America chapter and earned his State Farmer degree. He attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, then transferred to Washburn University in Topeka to complete his bachelor’s degree in English literature in 1969. His ranch includes a cowherd, backgrounding operation, feedyard and farming business. In 1975, Jim was elected as the youngest director on the KLA Board of Directors, representing District 11, which included eight counties in east central Kansas. In January 2001, he and Nancy moved to a ranch southwest of Matfield Green.
On April 11, 1911 the Citizens State Bank was started by A. A. “Tony” Griffiths. The bank opened in Gridley, Kansas, in the present-day Gridley City Hall building. In 1964 the Trimble family purchased the bank, and in 1982 the Citizens State Bank moved into a new building in Gridley, where the main office is still located. Since then, Citizens State Bank has grown to nine locations.
KLA currently has 123 members who have belonged to the organization for 50 years or more.
“The endless support given by these members to the industry and the association makes KLA an effective voice in protecting the business interests of Kansas producers,” said KLA President Phil Perry.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association's work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
-30-
First photo: Pictured (L to R) are 2021 KLA President Jerry Kuckelman; Citizens State Bank of Cottonwood Falls representatives Amy Foster, Diltz Lindamood, Lee Lindamood, Carie Collins; and KLA CEO Matt Teagarden.
Second photo: Pictured (L to R) are 2021 KLA President Jerry Kuckelman; Nancy and Jim Wight and KLA CEO Matt Teagarden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.