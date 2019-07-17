There is no better time than the present.
For Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner, there’s been something on his bucket list he’s been wanting to accomplish.
Walk across America.
That’s exactly what brought the famous musician to Emporia Tuesday. The singer of songs such as, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” “Cooler Than Me” and “Please Don’t Go” made his way through Emporia Tuesday on his way to his destination — Venice Beach, California.
Posner has had multiple friends or family members who have made major impacts on his life die, including his long-time friend and collaborator Avicii. Posner had intentions of doing the walk several years ago, but chose this year to accomplish the feat.
“I realized I could be waiting forever to do this thing,” Posner said. “Most of us are in some sort of a waiting pattern. Once we finish with what we have to do, we’ll start with what we want to do. We have no respect for how fragile and short life is. All the people that die today in car accidents didn’t think they were going to die today in car accidents, but they did.
“I just want to use what little time I have in my life — to live my life — not somebody else’s.”
Posner’s journey across the United States began on April 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Nearly 1,350 miles later, he’s landed in Emporia, and has passed through states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri before arriving in Kansas.
“It’s amazing,” Posner said. “I’m having a great time. It feels exciting, challenging, difficult, pretty much anything a human could feel. All those emotions are (to) grow a part in this journey. I feel all of them. I react to all of them the same way — just keep walking.”
Posner arrived in Kansas late last week, making stops in Richmond, Waverly and Lebo. On Posner’s website, he’s slated to visit Chapman and Great Bend, before heading into Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California.
“It’s gorgeous,” Posner said of Kansas. “It’s almost annoyingly gorgeous because it doesn’t stop being gorgeous. It’s pretty the whole time. Whereas in other states, I go into towns and suburbs more. There’s a lot less people here than the other states I’ve walked in. Sometimes I walk a few hours on the road and only one car will go by. All the people I’ve met have been beyond kind to me.”
His daily routine varies depending on the weather. Posner’s daily goal is to get 20-21 miles in and he repeats it six days a week.
“I’m up at 4 a.m. and I meditate,” he said. “I’m walking by about 5:15 - 5:30 a.m., that’s because it’s hot out, so I want to get going before the sun’s up while it’s still cool. I walk eight miles and then take a break. I walk another eight miles and then I take a longer break. In the evening, I’ll head out and walk four more miles. I call that the victory lap.”
Along the way, Posner encourages fans to walk and talk with him. Several lucky Emporians got an opportunity to walk with Posner when he arrived in town.
“I always love meeting new people,” Posner said. “That’s really what this is about. This is not me dropping out of society (and) trying to be alone. It’s trying to connect with new people and getting out of the bubble I had living in Los Angeles.
“It fires me up. I love it when people bring their kids out and their babies. It just makes my day.”
As he was entering Emporia Tuesday morning on Road 170, he enjoyed the stretch of road that he was walking on.
“There’s not too many cars,” he said. “I walk a lot on the side of highways, so when I walk on a road like this, it’s really peaceful and calm. (Monday), I was about 16 miles in and (then) I took a break. I was on the side of Old Highway 50 (in Coffey County) and just sat. A young man was walking with me and we were just listening to the birds. There’s some birds I heard here in Kansas that I’ve never heard anywhere else. It’s little, simple things that you notice ... the birds chirp different, there’s factories. I smelled something (Tuesday morning) that I’ve never smelled before in my life. Those are the things I enjoy.”
Posner said if there’s something that anyone wants to do, they should do it and keep going.
“Get off the couch and go do it,” he said. “Your life is right now. If you close your eyes, take a deep breath and open them back up, this is it. What are you going to do with it?”
To follow the remainder of Posner’s journey, visit his website www.mikeposner.com or follow his Instagram at Mike Posner.
