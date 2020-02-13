At around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, local emergency dispatch indicated reports of a structure fire at 1305 Goura Place.
Emporia Police/Fire/EMS responded to the scene and automatic aid was called in from Olpe. The blaze was located near the rear of the house and is under control at this time. No occupants were inside and no injuries have been reported.
The Gazette will update this story with more information once an investigation is completed regarding the cause of the fire.
