A new space at Village Elementary is proving that students don’t always need to be in the classroom to learn valuable lessons.
Overseen by Behavioral Support Teacher Traci Meyer and Student Support Specialist Hilary Carlson, the LOFT — Learning Our Feelings Together — room provides children with a cozy, relaxing environment to work through anger, stresses, fears or any other outside issues and negative emotions in a productive, non-disruptive way.
“I think something Emporia schools do really well is researching and learning from other places,” Principal John Martin said. “We started looking around to see what other schools were doing to help kids struggling with these problems. The process started about mid-year last year and we heard that Walnut Elementary was doing something similar, which they called ‘The Beehive.’ We heard what Logan Avenue was doing with conscious discipline as well. … So, a committee was formed of people who understood the kids and their behaviors when they were up and when they were down. We had seen what was going on in Emporia, so the next step was to see what was outside of town.”
“The serenity of the whole place was a big aspect we took from Jardine Elementary [in Topeka],” Carlson added. “We have so many manipulatives in [the LOFT] in some way or another, but we didn’t want it to feel like a sensory overload for students, either. We wanted the room to have a clean aspect to it so that it didn’t feel like some sort of garage sale or toy room had exploded when you came in. It has a rhyme and reason to it.”
The LOFT houses a bed for students needing rest; an elliptical, exercise balls and punching bag for those needing to work out extra energy; snack dispensers; a peaceful waterfall corner; crafting toys such as LEGOs; and a trademark purple couch for staff-to-student discussion and social-emotional learning.
“We talk about really making sure students are coming into the school day ready to learn, and when they’re not regulated that’s what we’re all here for and what the LOFT is for,” Assistant Principal Brandi Mitchell said. “As staff, we all have things going on in our lives that we can’t bring into school in order to effectively do our jobs. I think our new [social-emotional learning] system has allowed us to kind of meet students and staff where they are and support their social-emotional needs.”
Before students can access other areas of the room, they must first go through an intake process. Based on the category and severity of a child’s problem, the check-in can include measuring heart rate, going through breathing exercises, simply talking to support staff or even sliding and jumping along to a metronome.
Teachers are often encouraged to bring children to the LOFT themselves, leaving the rest of their class under supervision from an administrator or paraeducator. Meyer, who is going into her 29th year of education, said one of her major hopes for the space is that it will serve to bring teachers and staff closer to students.
“I find being able to work in the LOFT is very rewarding in getting to see students whether they’re upset, or troubled, or sad and helping them leave with a smile or getting them to smile, at least for a moment,” Meyer said. “When I was a classroom teacher, I really was just in my own little world and just saw my kids and not everybody in the building. It’s rewarding to be able to build a relationship with them.
“Now, when I’m going through the hallways, students that I haven’t seen or really interacted much with before will say ‘Hi’ or give me a smile. It makes me feel like I’ve created a small bond with them so that they know there are people here at school that they can trust, people that love them and care about them just as much as their family does.”
Still being only a few weeks old, the LOFT will take time to find its final layout and usage, Carlson said. However, both she and Meyer are confident in knowing the room has already seemed to make an impact.
“I feel like we always just say we’re building the plane while we’re flying it,” Carlson said. “I think we want to see what works and what doesn’t work. … I think the district has our back on this idea. We know and have seen how important those aspects of social-emotional learning and intelligence are, but we don’t know how this is going to continue to work. We would hope, that even if it doesn’t at times, that we’re still given a chance to revamp and add things for next year that would make it more successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.