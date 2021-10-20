COTTONWOOD FALLS – Things are about to get a little spooky at the Old School in Chase County.
The Chase County Old School Development District is holding a couple of appropriately themed events over the Halloween weekend that are sure to put a chill up your spine.
Those who want to practice running for their lives from various and sundry goblins and ghouls can sign up for the inaugural Old School Pumpkin Run on Saturday, Oct. 30. With both a 1K and a 5K race on the schedule and participants invited to either run or walk, all are invited.
“We are encouraging – but not requiring at all – costumes,” said CCOSDD board member Lee Anne Coester.
While costumes aren’t required, it might behoove a runner to wear one, as prizes will be on the line. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the top two male and female finishers in both the youth and adult categories in each of the 5K and 1K races.
The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m. and the 1K will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Individuals can preregister online at runsignup.com/Race/KS/CottonwoodFalls/OldSchoolHalloweenRun. Runners who sign up by Oct. 21 can get a free T-shirt, while those who miss that deadline can still sign up and purchase a T-shirt at the event. In-person registration will take place from 8-8:45 a.m. on the day of the race.
Adult registration for the 5K is $30 and $15 for the 1K, while for youth (15 and younger) the 5K costs $20 and the 1K $10. All youth participants will receive a free pumpkin as well.
Additionally, those who can’t make it to the physical race can sign up to do a virtual 5K for $25.
Both races will assemble at the Old School (401 Maple St.) and will take runners through the streets of Cottonwood Falls. Coester said that KAYS Club members from Chase County Junior/Senior High School have volunteered to post up around town to point runners in the right direction.
If running isn’t your thing – or it is and you want another opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit – you can celebrate the frightful holiday by attending the Principal’s Lair haunted house at the Old School from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-31.
Younger kids can experience a more age-appropriate Mini Scare from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29-31.
Tickets to the Principal’s Lair are $10 per person. Tickets for the Mini Scare are $5 per child while accompanying adults are free.
Both events will raise money to support the ongoing renovation of the Old School, and more specifically the purchase of a new heating and air conditioning system for the gymnasium so that events can be held throughout the winter.
Coester said that the idea for the haunted house actually came from a trio of high school boys who have volunteered with work projects at the Old School before and who want to see the gym opened to local youth to play basketball once a week.
“They came to us and asked if they could put on a haunted house and I said, ‘Well, how much are you wanting out of it?’ and they said, ‘Oh, no, no, we just want to give all the money we make back to the school,’” she said. “ … We were very impressed. We're, of course, managing this but they are the ones that are doing the work of it and have been the inspiration for it and came up with the posters for it.”
Coester said that volunteers have been working with the three boys to make the haunted house a high-quality experience for visitors and that they hope for a good turnout.
In addition to registration and ticket prices, concessions will be available at the event to raise money for the building’s expenses. Visitors can also make donations at the events or by sending checks made out to Chase County Old School Development District (CCOSDD) to Citizen's State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls.
For more information about these events and other events upcoming this winter, visit facebook.com/Chase-County-Old-School-Development-District-107947830891627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.