More than 500 people walked into William L. White Auditorium as Emporia State University students and left as graduates Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Degrees were conferred for graduate students during a ceremony on Friday evening while undergraduates picked up their diplomas on Saturday.
"We are so proud of your accomplishments, and we look forward to your future achievements," ESU President Allison Garrett told those gathered for the undergraduate ceremony.
"You now go forth from Emporia State better equipped to serve the common good."
Garrett, ESU Provost David Cordle and Kansas Board of Regents member Allen Schmidt took turns congratulating the graduates, but also reminding them to spend a moment in gratitude. They reminded those receiving their diplomas to thank parents, friends, spouses, professors and those who have served in the military for helping them achieve what they did Saturday.
ESU 2019 Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor Gregory Schneider from the Department of Social Sciences gave the keynote address. He reminded graduates that he was once in their shoes, and then took a chance to take a look into the future.
"A long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away — Iowa — I was once in your place," he said. "I had my pathway all figured out. What really helped me most was, I saw my career as a calling."
Schneider said he had previously decided against going into the clergy because he felt, through his faith, that it wasn't what God was calling him to do. He felt that each step along his own educational journey was his way of following his true calling.
He said he hopes one day the ESU graduates would look back and feel the same way about where they are in their own careers.
He then looked into that future, to the year 2054.
"The world is a healthier, wealther and wiser place," Schneider said, "and you have helped shape it to become that way."
He imagined the graduates having reached retirement age and, upon their leaving the workforce, their professional peers and employers are wanting to thank those who played a role in making them who they have become.
"Your peers will write letters to ESU President Allison Garrett, who is the longest-serving president in higher education; but she doesn't look a day over 30," Schneider said.
He then went through what those letters might say; what a principal at a school from where a Teacher's College graduate is retiring might write about the difference they made in education. He imagined someone at BNSF Railway writing about a future engineer and their role in expanding and bettering the rail industry, and about a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian from ESU being honored for their work on the presidency of Donald Trump.
"Every hope and every career has purpose," Schneider said. "My hope is that you persevere."
Following the recognition of Latin Honors and Honors students, each student crossed the stage while having their name read aloud to receive their diplomas and receive praise from loved ones in the audience.
Before the final symbol of their graduating — moving the tassel on their caps from left to right — students heard from Alumni Association Board President Brenda Vogts.
She reminded them that, as alumni, they should remain proud to be a Hornet, and that they should continue to support the university in various ways.
"When you entered college, each of you set a goal for yourself," Vogts said. "You set a goal for yourself and you persevered."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.