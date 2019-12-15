Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Snow showers. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.