The Leap of Faith Martial Arts has moved into its own studio space on Commercial Street this year.
A lease was signed for the new studio, located at 521 Commercial St., at the end of January, with classes starting soon after.
Leap of Faith Martial Arts is a family-owned business that started with Madelynn Douglas’ goal to open her own studio one day. When she was 16-years-old, the family's instructor left town and the Douglas family decided to take over. Madelynn along with her parents, Brad and Loi, brother Noah and sister Annika, began teaching their own classes at the E:24/7 Fitness on Merchant Street.
The move from the E:24/7 to their own facility downtown was a group process. Students contributed in the move and with the redesign by painting and helped transferring equipment, said Loi Douglas.
“We have some of our students who are real artsy who painted the logo and we have other ones who want to do more painting,” said Annika Douglas.
“And now it’s hard to imagine not teaching Tae Kwon Do five days a week,” said Annika Douglas.
Previously this year, the studio took 18 students to the Salt City Classic tournament held in Hutchinson and are planning on sending 14 students to Nationals this June, said Loi Douglas.
Annika Douglas won first in breaking at Nationals last year, and this year at Salt City Classic, many students placed including a student who won the Grand Champion in the Forms Competition, the Douglases said.
However, while they like to win, the studio’s mission is to help develop the core tenets of Tae Kwon Do, including courtesy, integrity, self control, perseverance, and indomitable spirit. They strive to instill strength, discipline, respect, leadership, and strong character in its students, Loi Douglas said.
Some ways they do this is by participating in community outreach. Leap of Faith participates in service projects such as beautification, holding book drives for inmates at the Lyon County Detention Center, a Kick-a-thon to raise money for Shiloh House, fundraising for SOS, and simply being active members in the community.
“The Cinco de Mayo event, we had a booth there and we had so many people come by and break boards which is just such a fun thing to do. There were so many people who didn’t think they could do it. We had a grandma who was 75 and she just walked by so we asked ‘Hey, do you want to break a board?’ and she goes, ‘Oh, I can’t do that.’ We were like, ‘Oh yeah you can.’ So she did and she broke it. It was wonderful.”
Leap of Faith welcomes students ages four and up to try Tae Kwon Do. The first class is always free to new members, Loi Douglas said. You can find more information about them on its Facebook, website, Instagram, or simply coming on down to ask questions.
