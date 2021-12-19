Four students with COVID-19 may not sound like a lot. But that was enough to spark concern in Madison-Virgil schools in recent days.
New data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows four students there were presumed to have coronavirus in the two-week period ending Sunday, December 12. That means three new cases developed between Dec. 6-10.
Yet USD 386 sent students home for homebound learning in the last three days of last week. Superintendent Stephen Jowers indicated the virus was spreading among adults as well as children, but he provided no firm numbers.
Madison escaped the KDHE's new list of COVID-19 cluster locations. It was released Friday, two days later than normal. No locations in the Emporia area are included.
The KDHE counted 27 presumed COVID-19 vaccinations among Madison-Virgil students. The district has 211 students. Overall, Greenwood County has had 1,151 total COVID-19 cases with 15 people hospitalized.
As for other area school districts, Emporia had 61 presumed infections among students in the two weeks following Thanksgiving. Southern Lyon County schools had 20, while North Lyon County had five and Chase County one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.