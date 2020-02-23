Since its inception in 1986, the Flint Hills Technical College Hospitality and Culinary Arts department has been a constant source of public interest, community engagement and pride for the school.
Thanks to the success of an ongoing FHTC Foundation fundraising campaign dubbed “Inspiring Wranglers: The Campaign for Tomorrow’s Chefs,” the program is well on its way to continuing — and building on — that same legacy.
“About three years ago, we started to have some internal conversations because we saw that the HCA program was growing and that we were starting to be able to do some new, exciting things within it, whether that was through our food truck or things like our now annual ‘The Cut’” competition,” FHTC Vice President of Advancement Mike Crouch said. “We soon knew that we needed to bring our facilities up to match the level and the quality of instruction that was going on in those classes.”
In early February, FHTC announced the $2 million initiative had reached nearly 90 percent of its final goal, an important checkpoint which college administration believes could signal the beginning of additional construction projects in the summer. Moving forward, the funds will be put toward the continued renovation and expansion of existing HCA lab areas in addition to the construction of separate baking and culinary kitchens, a demonstration classroom and a new chemistry lab, which will serve multiple programs.
“One of the biggest difference-makers for me has just been the aspect of increasing our space,” said FHTC Culinary Arts Director Kendra Smith, who recently completed her first full year as an instructor at the college. “Having the ability to accommodate 52 students in one kitchen now, at this point, is huge. Our senior kitchen — the Tallgrass Grille — can start to behave more like a full-service restaurant now, too. Right now, it’s more of a buffet type of situation, but we’ll be able to start having a small menu. It’ll allow students to get a better feel for a real-world, restaurant-style kitchen atmosphere that they could encounter later in their careers.”
“This is something that will allow us to grow the enrollment in the program, as well,” Crouch added. “Right now, we’re kind of limited on the number of students we can take in just because of the physical space requirements needed for them to work and study. So, this isn’t just about expanding space so much as it is about expanding opportunities, as well.”
While FHTC administration is, of course, thrilled with the idea of improving the general look, feel and ease-of-access around the department, they’re perhaps even more excited about the pathways being opened for students after they graduate. Upcoming equipment and curriculum updates will aid the HCA program in becoming accredited by the American Culinary Federation, enabling students to achieve nationally-recognized “Chef Status” upon completing their associate degree in Hospitality and Culinary Arts from FHTC. In being able to offer the certification, Smith said, FHTC joins an elite and exclusive club of other institutions not just around the state, but the entire Midwest.
“That ACF accreditation will be absolutely huge,” Smith said. “For instance, these students would be able to work internationally if they chose to. They wouldn’t even need to speak the same language, because if they have that certification, the hiring chef will know that they’re at the same, or better, standard than anyone else they could find. To get the accreditation, we need to undergo these renovations and expansions. So, as an instructor, it’s something I’m definitely on board with and looking forward to. It’s my goal to get each and every one of my students certified before they walk out those doors, because the ACF certification really acts as sort of the ultimate entry-level qualification for any major culinary profession around the country. Students can get everything they need here, and then be able to advance at their own pace.”
In thinking back on the overall success of the Inspiring Wranglers campaign, FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck said he was nothing but thankful to have such an outpouring of vested interest and generosity, not just from each individual donor, but also from the Emporia and broader Lyon County communities.
“This is the largest fundraising campaign we’ve ever had, and definitely one of the biggest overall successes for the college I’ve seen during my time here.” Hollenbeck said. “From an institutional perspective, we don’t go about doing all we do just to have our graduates working minimum-wage jobs after they leave, and that goes for any program, not just Hospitality and Culinary Arts. It’s our job to help create those sort of well-rounded workers and employees that can meet the needs of their chosen industries … No matter what sort of renovations, expansions or updates we’ve done with our programs here over the years, they’ve been done with students in mind first and foremost.”
For more on the Flint Hills Technical College Hospitality/Culinary Arts program, visit fhtc.edu/program/culinary-arts. Those interested in becoming a part of the FHTC Foundation or making a donation are encouraged to reach out online at fhtc.edu/foundation.
