The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia.
The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Heavier snow is forecast from Salina north, perhaps totaling four inches. But at this point, Emporia and points south are more likely to receive rain, although a rain-snow mix is possible Wednesday morning and evening.
Emporia Municipal Airport warmed to 59 degrees Sunday, after a Friday morning low of 19. Cottonwood Falls reached 53.
The Martin Luther King, Junior Holiday should match the Sunday highs, with gusty west winds as high of 30 miles per hour. Things will cool from there, with lows back in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Only 0.08 inches of moisture has fallen at the Emporia airport as we reach the halfway point of January.
