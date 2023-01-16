Snow forecast - 1/16/23

This map shows the chances for at least a trace of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Right now, Emporia is in line for rain.

 Courtesy weather.gov/Topeka

The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia.

The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.