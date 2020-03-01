WAVERLY — The Olpe girls basketball team took a big step toward a return trip to state Saturday with a 71-29 Class 1A Regional Championship Game victory over Waverly.
The top-seeded Eagles had been a bit stagnant coming out of halftime in recent games, but that wasn't the case Saturday. Already on top 45-18 at the break, they put even more distance between themselves and No. 2-seed Waverly in the third — outscoring the Bulldogs 20-5 out of the intermission.
"Recently we've been struggling in the third quarter, so tonight we wanted to make a point to get better in that aspect," Olpe senior Neleh Davis said.
It was essentially a continuation of what the Eagles had been doing all night.
The Lyon County League rivals were tied at 6-6 midway through the opening frame when Olpe took control. Davis drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key before Macy Smith and Marley Heins completed an old-fashioned three-point play each to put the Eagles on top 15-6.
By quarter's end they led 19-7 and were in the midst of an 18-1 run. The Bulldogs finally brought that to an end with a triple by Sara McWilliams. But the momentum was short-lived. Davis connected from long range on three straight offensive trips to push the Ealges' advantage to 40-15.
She added one more before the buzzer, giving her five treys in the first half. She used those to score 17 of her game-high 24 total points before the break.
"We thought it was really important to go into sub-state with some momentum," Davis said. "I wanted to take that into my own hands."
Heins took the baton early in the third quarter, scoring six of her 23 total points in the first 2:03 of the second half. That was complemented by jumpers by Davis and Smith and Olpe began the stanza on a 10-0 run.
Heins added two more buckets before quarter's end to lead her team to a 65-23 lead going into the fourth.
"I just felt like I was in it and ready to play tonight," Heins said. "A lot of people on our team were.
"I felt like offensively the ball just went in the hole for us."
McWilliams and Megan Foster accounted for Waverly's scoring in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs matched Olpe's point total in the final eight minutes, but it wasn't nearly enough.
The victory was the Eagles' second of the season over Waverly.
"We've seen them before, so we kind of knew what to expect," Heins said. "We just tried to throw together our own stuff in a little amount of time."
Davis finished with six 3-pointers en route to 24 points on the night. Heins came in with 23 while Hattie Fisher hit a pair of triples to finish with nine points and Smith tallied eight.
McWilliams and Foster led Waverly with 11 and seven points, respectively.
Both teams advance to the Class 1A Sub-State Tournament. They'll find out Sunday whether they will play in Emporia or El Dorado.
"I'm not sure what to expect at this point," Davis said. "Anywhere we go, we're going to play hard. If we do that, I think we've got a good shot of going to state."
Olpe 71, Waverly 29
Olpe 19 26 20 6 — 71
Waverly 7 11 5 6 — 29
Olpe scoring: Davis 24, Heins 23, Fisher 9, Smith 8, Maya Biship 6, Adalina Scheve 1.
Waverly scoring: McWilliams 11, Foster 7, Lanie Patterson 6, Kaylynn Vogts 5,
