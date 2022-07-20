The Milford man accused of firing at a passing vehicle in Chase County and wounding a passenger will return to court in early August.
The preliminary hearing for Eric McClure, 38, was scheduled for Tuesday in Cottonwood Falls. But Judge Douglas Jones continued it until Friday, August 5 at the request of Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen.
The judge turned down a request from defense attorney Stephen Atherton to modify McClure's bond. It remains at $15,000.
McClure faces five felony counts and one misdemeanor count for his actions around sunrise on Friday, May 13 along K-150. Authorities say he shot at an SUV filled with men heading from Emporia to McPherson for work.
Halvorsen listed six potential witnesses against McClure. None of them are the man McClure allegedly shot.
Erik Miranda-Reyes was treated for minor injuries at Newman Regional Health. He was subpoenaed to appear to Tuesday's hearing, as were three other man who apparently in the SUV with him.
McClure remained in the Lyon County Detention Center Wednesday. A Chase County Jail spokesman said earlier in the week that they have an “overflow” situation.
