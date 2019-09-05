Progress on Olpe’s Southern Lyon County Veterans Memorial took a major step forward Wednesday afternoon as several multi-ton, granite bases were placed on the designated site at Jones Park just east of Olpe High School.
Consisting of 10 oversized stones in total, the monument pays respect to the sacrifice of all veterans buried in southern Lyon County cemeteries, regardless of when they served. The project started when two Olpe-area veterans, Gary Murphy and Jerry Haag, noticed a lack of war memorials in the community. The duo quickly formed a committee of locals along with Rick Fell, Gerald Kehres, Steve Kuhlman and Project Designer Eric Schreiner. The group has been raising funds ever since.
At this point in time, the committee has taken in more than $100,000 total on behalf of the Trusler Foundation, the Emil Babinger Charitable Trust and other smaller donors. The committee has also received a great deal of donated labor, such as offers for dirt and electrical work.
“We’ve been working on this project for almost a year-and-a-half in total because the weather has put us back probably six or eight months,” Murphy said. “We finally got the pad for the stones down, and today was a big day in actually placing the stones. Each stone will have a plaque when we’re done.
“We still have to put in flag poles, do a lot of landscaping, put a fence around the whole thing and add lamps to light the pedestals. We had a lot of generous donations from people in and around Emporia and Olpe, so we think we have enough money to do it all.”
Currently, about 380 individuals are set to be commemorated by the monument. The process of gathering all the names was lengthy, but a rewarding one, Kehres said, and turned up a couple of surprises along the way.
“We even found some Civil War veterans, along with a lot from World War I,” Kehres said. “They had the flag holders like all the other veterans do, but they say ‘G.A.R.’ [for Grand Army of the Republic] on them. There are six cemeteries around this area and we went through every one of them.”
Committee members said the existing list may continue to grow as, well, as those that have additional service members in their family or know of any other veterans with connections to the southern Lyon County area can make donations of $125 to have the names added.
Separate donations to the upkeep of the memorial can also be made by bringing cash or checks to Olpe State Bank or by delivering them to Haag, Murphy or Fell. Checks should be made out to the Southern Lyon County Veterans Memorial.
“We always need and appreciate money, because there will be maintenance,” Murphy said. “There will be flags we have to replace, and probably more expenses for other things at a later date, but people can give the same way they would when they put names on the plaques. We’ll hopefully have something nice to show everybody by this Veteran’s Day.”
