The next step should come Thursday in improving Americus Road, between Americus and Bushong.
Lyon County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on signing a contract with the Kansas Department of Transportation for upgrading the shoulders on Road F from Road 245 to U.S. 56.
KDOT announced last week that a federal grant under the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads program will provide as much as $949,000 to widen and flatten the shoulders.
Lyon County Assistant to the Engineer Jim Brull told The Gazette that the county's share of the cost would be $105,000.
Thursday's agenda also includes a request from Community Corrections Director Steve Willis to spend more than $43,000 on a new “police interceptor utility vehicle,” as well as votes on replacing a bridge along Road J near Road 210.
Thursday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
