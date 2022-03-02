March already is off to a hot start in the Emporia area. At least, compared to February.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 79 degrees Tuesday. That was the warmest day of the year so far, but one degree short of a record for the date.
The temperature may climb even more Wednesday, with a forecast high of 82. That would beat the March 2 record of 75, set in 1955.
Yet final numbers for February show the daily average temperature in Emporia actually was below normal. It was 32.9 degrees, under the average by 2.5. Cottonwood Falls was 4.6 degrees below normal for the month.
Through 60 days of 2022, the Emporia airport has recorded only 0.26 inches of precipitation. The norm is 2.09.
That's despite the fact that a station three miles northwest of Emporia has measured more than 15 total inches of snow so far this year. Madison has 16 inches, while Cottonwood Falls has nearly 13.
A “slight chance” for rain or snow is in the forecast for Sunday morning, then again next Monday.
The entire Emporia area is under an advisory for “very high fire danger” Wednesday. The biggest risk is expected southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.
