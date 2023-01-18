Weather alert map - 1/18/23

This weather advisory map Wednesday morning showed no severe risks for Emporia. But Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a hazardous weather zone, with winter weather to the north.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County.

Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.

