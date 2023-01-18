Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County.
Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
“An isolated strong storm capable of small hail and perhaps even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” an advisory from Wichita said.
To the north and west, the issue was snow. A winter weather advisory covered the northernmost Kansas counties, with as much as one inch of snow and 0.1 inches of ice possible by Wednesday night. A flurry might even fall on Topeka.
But only rain is likely for Emporia Wednesday. Municipal Airport had 0.03 inches by 6 a.m.
Before Wednesday, the airport had received only 0.08 inches of precipitation so far this year. Cottonwood Falls started the day with only 0.02 inches in January.
Once the Wednesday storm moves through, winter chill will return. The projected Thursday morning wind chill for Emporia is 11 degrees, with a blustery high of 40 during the afternoon.
The chances for wintry weather Saturday are increasing. They're up to 30% odds for rain and snow during the day, then a 40% chance for rain, snow and ice after midnight.
