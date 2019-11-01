The Emporia High football team did just enough on both sides of the ball to advance to the next round of the State 5A playoffs Friday evening, outlasting Newton in a 41-29 victory at Welch Stadium.
“Obviously, we got exposed a little bit,” said EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson on a night where his defense allowed 28 completions and 377 yards through the air. “We weren’t very disciplined on some combo routes which is something we’ll address after we watch the film. As a whole, do we want to give up that many yards? No. Do we want to give that many completions up? No. But, they made plays when they needed to make plays and ended up giving us enough room to get a win.”
Neither team enjoyed much separation in the first half as multiple chunk plays on both sides made for an active first 24 minutes.
Each offensive unit’s first possession served to take up the majority of the first quarter. The Railroaders opened the game with a balanced attack of five passes and five runs, their drive eventually fizzling out inside the Spartan 10-yard line. A short field goal gave Newton an early 3-0 advantage before EHS went on a lengthy drive of its own. The Spartans’ 15-play opening sequence included a fourth-down conversion near midfield and was finally capped on a short quarterback drive from Senior John Miller to put the score at 7-3 heading into the second quarter.
Newton answered in a much quicker fashion on its next drive, taking advantage of blown coverage for an easy 41-yard passing touchdown with 10 minutes remaining before halftime. The Spartans followed suit, gaining 50 yards on their first snap after the kick on a crafty run from senior Beau Baumgardner. Miller reached the endzone a couple plays later on a five-yard rush, regaining EHS a 13-10 advantage after a missed PAT.
The first sign of defensive life from EHS came on the ensuing Railroaders drive as a daring decision to go for it near midfield gifted the Spartans the ball at the Newton 47. Six runs later, EHS gained a two possession lead on a designed four-yard end around to senior Connor Hoyt.
The Emporia defensive unit came up big again on Newton’s next possession, stripping the ball after a completed pass to give the Spartans the ball again near midfield. EHS grabbed its biggest lead of the night on a 43-yard screen pass to Baumgardner just three plays later, bringing the score to 26-10 after another missed PAT.
“We just used what they gave us,” Milleson said. “Beau, I think, opened up a lot of other things for us. I thought Bobby Trujillo had a great game, I thought Andrew Wendling had a really good game, and I thought John Miller also had a really good game offensively. In second half, Beau didn’t touch the ball a whole lot. They kept keying on him and keying on what our guards do, so we had to make a couple adjustments. When we needed him to get loose though, he got loose.”
With just 55 seconds remaining before halftime, the Railroaders used four long passes — benefitting from a roughing the passer penalty along the way — to cut into the EHS lead. A 23-yard touchdown strike brought the score to 26-16 at the whistle.
Newton carried its momentum into the third quarter, forcing an EHS three-and-out and scoring quickly on its next drive to cut its deficit to 26-23 with 8 minutes before the final period. The Railroaders received a chance to at least tie the game late in the third after another Spartans three-and-out. Instead of electing to go for another short field goal however, Newton would attempt a fake which went nowhere and left the score unchanged heading into the final 12 minutes.
The Spartans broke through to begin the fourth quarter, going up by 9 after another long touchdown from Baumgardner — this time a 36-yard run. EHS extended its lead to double digits on the following PAT attempt, benefiting from a wide-open left side on a fumbled snap to score an unplanned two-point conversion.
Newton responded yet again on a four-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 34-29, but was unable to follow with a key defensive stop for a chance to win. The Spartans added some breathing room on a 10-yd rush from Wendling with just over three minutes remaining in the contest, effectively ending the game and marking the final score.
“I think the style of football we play sometimes lends itself to [back-and-forth games],” Milleson said. “We’re going to ground it out, and we’re going to run the football and keep things close. So, they’ve had that adversity before and they didn’t panic. You couldn’t tell when the game was within three or five points that they felt like they were out of it or that Newton’s guys were coming back. It was like, ‘Okay, let’s just pump the breaks a little bit and let’s get back to doing what we do. Let’s keep running the football, and let’s go win.’”
The Spartans will continue their playoff run next week with a 7 p.m. road matchup at Maize, which beat Liberal in the first round 49-14.
