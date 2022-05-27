Flood warnings remained in effect for parts of Lyon County Friday morning, but rising rivers were expected to crest during the afternoon.
The National Weather Service estimated the Neosho River would rise to 0.6 feet above flood stage at Neosho Rapids. That's almost high enough to cover part of a bridge along f Road 145.
The Cottonwood River was slightly above flood stage south of Emporia Thursday night. Its high point should be about one foot above it.
The flood warnings are scheduled to expire Saturday night on the Neosho and Sunday afternoon on the Cottonwood.
Several Lyon County roads remain blocked Friday morning due to flood concern. Road A at the Lyon-Chase County line had surface water south of Road 180.
Other closures included Road G at Merrick Tower, Road H south of South Street in Emporia, Road 160 between Roads G-J.
While parts of Chase County were shown in a flood warning Friday morning, the Cottonwood River should have fallen below flood stage in Florence Thursday night.
Final rain reports from this week show 2.2 inches fell five miles north of Dunlap, while 1.76 inches fell five miles south-southwest of Emporia.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, putting the total for this week at 1.81 inches. The total for May is now 7.35 inches at the airport, and 8.64 inches at a station three miles northwest of town.
A forecast of a sunny Memorial Day weekend was revised Friday morning, to include a slight chance for severe storms in the Emporia area Monday evening.
Wherever you might go this weekend, hang on to you beach towel. South winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour Sunday.
