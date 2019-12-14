ESB Financial recently announced that Marilyn Renteria has joined Team ESB as a Personal Banker in its Merchant Street bank.
Renteria moved to Emporia as a teenager and has been a part of the community ever since. After graduating from Emporia High School, Renteria joined the banking industry in the early 2000s. She brings 19 years of experience in various capacities; teller, personal banker, branch manager and deposit operations manager.
Fluent in English and Spanish, Renteria's bilingual skills will help the Spanish-speaking members of our community. She is a recent graduate of the 31st Class of Leadership Emporia, offered by the Emporia Chamber of Commerce.
When Renteria is not at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Antonio, and their three children, Alan, Itzel and Abraham.
”Day one it was easy to see how Marilyn would fit in with our culture of high-quality customer service," Executive Vice President Michael Black said. "Marilyn’s extensive bank knowledge not only strengthens our team, but benefits our clients. I am excited to have Marilyn back on my team.”
ESB Financial also recently announced that Brian DeWitt has joined its Mortgage Center as Vice President Mortgage Lending.
DeWitt, an alumnus of Emporia State University, served eight years with the Kansas Army National Guard and started his lending career in 2000. The last 10 years he has managed mortgage origination teams throughout Kansas.
DeWitt has been married to his wife Melanie for 17 years and has two daughters, Lexsey and Kaylee. Brian is passionate about lending and helping clients achieve financial security. He is an avid outdoorsman and his favorite quote is...”do what you love — the rest will follow.”
“You could tell that Brian fit the ESB culture the very first day," Black said. "Brian’s strong family background fits in perfectly with ESB’s commitment to being the premier family-owned and operated bank in Emporia. ESB is excited about Brian being a major part of developing the next generation of homeowners in Emporia.”
