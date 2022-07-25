For the first time since 2001 and the second time ever, the Kansas Shrine Bowl ended in a tie.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
For the first time since 2001 and the second time ever, the Kansas Shrine Bowl ended in a tie.
The 49th annual showcase ended with both teams scoring 10 points Saturday night at Pittsburg’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
One area player was invited to compete – Olpe’s Ted Skalsky, who led the East defense with nine tackles. He also won a leadership award for a $500 scholarship, which was voted on by the team, and was also voted a team captain.
“It was nice to be recognized by my teammates as one of the leaders of the group,” Skalsky said.
Rosters for the game were announced during a selection show on New Year’s Day. Skalsky was unsure if he would be selected, but was excited when he heard the news.
“When I saw my name get announced, I was pretty honored,” Skalsky said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect. My initial reaction was I was excited to play and get back on the field with some of the best players in Kansas.”
Skalsky, who will continue his career at Fort Hays State this fall, certainly was one of the stars of the night. Coming from a 1A school like Olpe, it was a unique experience to spend time with players from some of the bigger schools.
“It’s amazing to see the different cultures that these bigger city schools have,” Skalsky said. “It’s good to spend time with them and get a taste of what it feels like.”
When it came time to step on the field, Skalsky treated it just like any other game, with the added knowledge that he was playing with and against the best of the best. That took some pressure off himself.
“I think just knowing that the player next to you is an all-star and the players across from you are all-stars as well, so you don’t have to do everything perfectly,” Skalsky said. “You just need to do your job. The players are there for a reason and they’re going to do their job too so in something like this, you can rely a lot more on your teammates.”
What he will remember the most, however, is the times off the field and getting to meet people in the days leading up to the game.
“Those first couple days are really about meeting new people,” Skalsky said. “You always hear about all these players that are really good around the state, and finally getting to meet them and play with them especially is an honor. To see what the state of Kansas and all these really good players have to offer is an amazing experience. I made some pretty good friendships that I think will last for a lifetime and I’m pretty happy about that.”
