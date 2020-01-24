The Chase County girl’s basketball team narrowly survived a potent long-range attack from sixth-seeded Mission Valley Friday afternoon in the Flint Hills League Tournament semifinals, winning a down-to-the-wire contest by a score of 45-42.
“We knew they had the ability to shoot and make the three headed into the game, and they were really able to keep us behind throughout much of the game because of it,” said Chase County Head Basketball Coach Ron Slaymaker. “We finally started to play some defense at the end there, but it was just a hard fought game. Mission Valley was really the Cinderella of this tournament. How did they beat Council Grove? Well, they beat them the same way they almost beat us tonight — from the three-point line.”
Neither squad could find much success on offense before players began looking for the outside shot. After the Vikings and Bulldogs combined for an 0-8 start from two-point range, Mission Valley took a quick 6-0 advantage on back to back three point makes near the 5:30 mark in the first quarter. Not to be outdone from behind the arc, Chase County quickly tied the contest less than two minutes later with a three-pointer from senior Laken Vandegrift.
The Bulldogs closed the opening period with a 10-7 lead thanks to a 10-1 run, but soon found themselves on the opposite end of a scoring streak. The Vikings regained another six-point cushion at 16-10 after cashing in on three consecutive shots from behind the arc to begin the second. Chase County wouldn’t break the scoring seal until the 4:30 mark before half, finding many of its attempts from the paint and passes inside either heavily contested or blocked. Mission Valley extended its advantage to as much as seven during the quarter, eventually taking a 21-17 into the locker room.
Chase County began to find a bit of a rhythm on offense early in the second, pounding the ball inside to sophomore Kaylee Simpson and spreading the floor for attacking drives by senior Makenzie Higgs. Still, the Bulldog’s inability to cover Viking’s shots from deep prevented them from gaining much ground on the scoreboard. Mission Valley headed into the final quarter up 36-29 with 30 of its points coming on three-pointers.
Mission Valley’s long range success tapered off in the final quarter, however, as a lid started to develop over the Viking’s basket. The drought came at the exact wrong time for Mission Valley as well, as Chase County carried its momentum from the third period to the final eight minutes, working the ball inside for several close lay-ins and trips to the charity stripe.
After ties at 38, 39 and 41, a three-point dagger — coming this time from Chase’s Higgs — gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the end of the first quarter with just under a minute remaining. The Vikings received a final chance to tie or take the lead after a Bulldog’s lane violation wiped out a free throw attempt with about 20 seconds to play, but again failed to find a quality basket before losing possession — and fouling in the process — as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“[Mission Valley] played better, they shot better, and really did just about everything you could do to win a basketball game,” Slaymaker said. “I’m not going to fault my girls, though. They did want they had to do to get it done, and they won the game. We were not nearly as good as we needed to be, should be or can be tonight, so that’s something we’ll need to work on heading into tomorrow.”
The Lady Bulldogs (7-3) will face the winner of Osage City and Northern Heights in Saturday’s tournament final. Tip off from White Auditorium is set for 6:00 p.m.
CCHS- 10 7 12 16 — 45
MVHS- 7 14 15 6 — 42
Chase County — Higgs (16), Vandegrift (8), Simpson (8), Hinkson (7) Schroer (6)
Mission Valley — Halupa (12), Deters (11), H. Martin (10), P. Martin (9)
