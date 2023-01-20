A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles.
The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
The order said the company had not paid a $300 fine assessed last August for failing to submit federal registration fees required for interstate shipping.
A phone call to Mark Dill Harvesting Thursday afternoon found the number was disconnected.
In a separate case, the KCC proposed a $1,000 penalty Tuesday against MG Trucking, operated by Matthew Galindo.
A special investigator from the KCC visited MG Trucking, 416 South Union Street, on the day before Thanksgiving. An order says he discovered Galindo operated a commercial motor vehicle four times “without proof of a periodic (annual) inspection.”
The investigator also concluded Galindo drove a tractor-trailer at least four times without the company conducting an annual review of his motor vehicle record.
The KCC demands MG Trucking “attend a Commission-sponsored safety seminar” within 90 days, while submitting a corrective action plan within 30 days.
The order notes MG Trucking “primarily hauls grain, feed, hay, livestock [and] commodities dry bulk.”
A message left with the MG Trucking office Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.
Both Dill and Galindo have the right to contest the KCC orders.
