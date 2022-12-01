To borrow from a classic country song by Porter Wagoner: Big wind’s a-coming.
While his song referred to tornadoes, it also could apply to what Emporia and the Flint Hills will face the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory west of Lyon and Greenwood Counties.
“Guests of 35 to 45 miles per hour are likely but speeds could be higher,” an advisory from Topeka said Thursday morning.
South winds and dry air will combine to bring an elevated fire danger in some places. But Emporia’s humidity should be at least 31% Thursday and 39% Friday.
The wind is expected to shift to the northwest Friday afternoon, which could make fire control more complicated.
Before the wind shifts, Emporia could reach 67 degrees Friday. After the shift, the Saturday morning low should be 23 with a wind chill much colder.
The advisories come on the first day of “meteorological winter,” which lasts from December through February.
Emporia had a wet November, with 4.05 inches of rain recorded at Municipal Airport. That was more than twice the November norm.
Cottonwood Falls had 3.95 inches during November. The normal amount for last month was 2.04 inches.
But Emporia remains three-and-a-half inches below normal in rainfall for the year. Heading into December, the airport total stands at 29.99 inches.
The latest extended forecast for Emporia includes no precipitation for the next seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.