Wind advisory map - 12.1.22

Areas of brown on this map show counties under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday. Emporia could have gusts of 40 miles per hour.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

To borrow from a classic country song by Porter Wagoner: Big wind’s a-coming.

While his song referred to tornadoes, it also could apply to what Emporia and the Flint Hills will face the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory west of Lyon and Greenwood Counties.

