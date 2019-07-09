Drew Baker wanted to do something for the Garate family after the passing of their son, Ace, in May.
Baker, a recent graduate of Emporia High, decided on a disc golf tournament called, “Throwing Aces for Ace.” The event will take place on Sunday at Emporia Middle School.
“They’re really close to my heart,” he said. “Ace and his brother, Ethan, played disc golf quite a bit. I really just wanted to benefit the family and help them with a fundraiser. I was like, ‘Man, just put together a disc golf tournament and make some money off it and give it to the family. It’s going to be a fun time.”
The event will be two weeks removed from the “Ace It Up 5K.” When Baker set up the date for the fundraiser, he didn’t realize that it was the same weekend at the PDGA Junior World Championships.
“Hopefully, we get a lot more people out there,” he said. “I was talking to (Dynamic Discs’) Doug Bjerkaas and he told me he was going to put it out there during their players meetings. I thought of this about a month ago. I’ll do it the week before I leave (for college).”
Participants will get to play two rounds on the EMS course, one round each of long settings and short settings.
“The shorter setting is really easy, but the long setting can get pretty tough at times,” Baker said. “I wanted to do it at the middle school, because it’s pretty good to hit an ace there. I was thinking of playing a course like Jones Park, but I thought in my head, ‘The easiest place to get an ace is the middle school.’ I think it would be cool to have a couple of aces out there for a tournament for Ace. That’s how the name came out too.”
Participants can sign up at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Throwing_Aces_for_Ace_2019.
The cost is $20 and all proceeds will go to the Garate family.
The first 40 patrons who sign up will get a special commemorative players disc. As of Monday afternoon, only 13 player packs remain. The registration was set for 90 people, but Baker said he will accept more than the limit.
Registration and check-in will be available from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The players meeting will take place at 8:45 a.m., with round one set to begin at 9 a.m. Round two of the event will begin approx. one hour after the final card of the opening round.
Trophy discs will be awarded to the top three in each division, with the exception of the junior divisions, will only give a trophy disc to the champion.
