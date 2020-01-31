The voice of rural Kansas is artistically captured in Lindsey Bartlett’s poetry.
Thursday night at her first book release, Bartlett shared that voice with a roomful of listeners. The Blue Key Room of ESU’s Memorial Union was stuffed with students, publishers and other community writers to hear Bartlett read from her book ‘Vacant Childhood,’ published by Kellogg Press, and to speak with her and publisher Curtis Becker afterward.
‘Vacant Childhood’ is composed of poems Bartlett wrote about her childhood home, the land around it and her experiences with or memories of them. Complimenting the poems are black and white photographs of the home, barn and Bartlett.
Bartlett first attended ESU in 2004 as an elementary education major, but eventually transitioned into being an English major. After she graduated with her Bachelor’s degree, she continued on to her English Master’s program in feminist rhetoric and accepted a teaching job at ESU thereafter. She continues to teach composition.
“I never thought that I would be standing up here giving a reading and having Amy (Sage Webb) introduce me — never thought that would happen back in 2006 when I met her,” Bartlett said.
While at ESU, Bartlett participated in Quivira (the campus creative writing club), Flint Hills Review, Sigma Tau Delta and more. Bartlett said she likes to joke that the English, Modern Languages and Journalism department can’t get rid of her. She attributes her literary success to the opportunities ESU provided her, in regard to both the writing craft and the community acquisition.
“We both come from rural backgrounds ... where there’s not really much in the way of a ‘literary life,’” Bartlett said about herself and Becker. “Having these opportunities to take advantage of the various types of literary activities that Emporia has to offer has been so important and so life-changing.”
Becker is also an ESU alum, first arriving in 1992 and participating in the first publication of Flint Hills Review in 1996. Though Becker left ESU for a handful of years, he returned with an even larger love for the literary arts and created Kellogg Press, Emporia’s fourth small press.
“This is the ultimate ESU story,” Director of Creative Writing Amy Sage Webb said. “Our students fall in love with what they do. ... They continue to be active in what they do after graduation, and they make more in the world than we had before. We have students who are out there creating publishing firms, out there creating presses, creating opportunities, who are good literary citizens and support for other writers and other artists, and these two are exemplary of those characteristics.”
Bartlett and Becker encourage anyone interested in “hanging out with writers” or literature to get involved with a literary community, whether that be on social media or as part of a writing group. The Emporia Writer’s Group, of which Bartlett and Becker are both active members, meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month in the Lyon County State Bank Community Room.
To learn more about Bartlett and Kellogg Press, visit KelloggPress.com.
