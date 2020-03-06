LYNDON — The Northern Heights girls are one victory away from a 2A State Tournament berth.
That became reality after the Wildcats defeated Maranatha Academy, 42-25, in their sub-state semifinal in Lyndon.
“Our defense kept us close until we were able to break out in the second quarter and separate,” NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said. “I was pretty pleased with our defense for a good portion of the game. We got our offense to make some of the shots in the second quarter that we were missing in the first and (built) a lead that we could be comfortable with.”
“We were able to win this game with defense and rebounding plain and simple.”
Senior Khylee Massey scored a game-high 17 points, adding 11 rebounds.
NHHS will face Wabaunsee at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Lyndon Sub-State Championship Game.
MA 8 4 2 11 — 25
NHHS 6 17 10 9 — 42
Maranatha: Ayana 1, G. Favero 4, O. Favero 8, Eckhardt 4, Buckner 8.
Northern Heights: Massey 17, Burton 2, French 6, Hines 2, Smart 4, Boyce 6, Barnett 5.
Madison boys fall to St. Paul, 51-47
EL DORADO — Through the first half, the Madison boys positioned themselves well for a victory against a difficult St. Paul squad.
The Indians had other plans, however, using a 12-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters to get back into the game, which eventually ended in a 51-47 defeat of the Bulldogs.
Madison had a 10-point advantage at the end of the first quarter, a lead that remained present for nearly 20 minutes of play before a string of turnovers stalled the Bulldogs’ advance and allowed St. Paul to turn a 10-point deficit into a two-point advantage late in the third quarter.
The two teams swapped leads in the fourth quarter before St. Paul took the lead for good in the final minutes.
Madison was just 8-of-17 from the free throw line in suffering its fourth loss of the season.
Chase Harrison and Drew Stutesman combined to score 32 points for Madison.
MHS 18 7 7 15 — 47
SPHS 8 10 14 19 — 51
Madison: Harrison 17, Engle 1, Rayburn 6, Stutesman 15, Buettner 8.
St. Paul: Chan. Bradshaw 14, Chas. Bradshaw 6, Lemmons 12, Albertini 13, Smith 4, Dent 2.
