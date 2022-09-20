The heat index could be making its last appearance of the season in the Emporia area.
The National Weather Service advised Tuesday morning that afternoon heat could bring a heat index as high as 103 degrees.
“Outdoor burning is discouraged” in Chase and Greenwood Counties, the advisory said. But the greater risk for grassland fires is west of Interstate 135 and along the Oklahoma state line.
Emporia Municipal Airport reached 100 Monday for the second day in a row. That was one degree short of the record for the date, and about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.
But Tuesday is likely to be a record-breaker, with a forecast high of 101. The record for September 20 is 96, set in 1955.
A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia did break a record Monday, with a high of 97. Cottonwood Falls also had 97, which missed the record by six.
A cold front is coming Wednesday to end the summer sizzle. It will bring a small chance for rain during the afternoon, increasing to 30% Wednesday night.
Then the forecast high Thursday in Emporia is 65. By comparison, the Tuesday morning low at the airport was 59.
