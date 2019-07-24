ESU Summer Theatre will close its 65th anniversary season with its annual family-friendly production, “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs.”
Based on the popular children’s book of the same name, the story is told from the perspective of Alexander T. Wolf as he tries to set the story straight about how he came to be “big and bad.” It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday n the Karl C. Bruder Theatre.
During the show, the audience will become the jury as the characters present the familiar story of the wolf and the three little pigs in a courtroom complete with singers, dancers and shadow puppets. At the end of the “trial,” the jury determines the wolf’s fate. So, two endings are being rehearsed. With a clever premise, exciting songs, shadow puppets, dances and an energetic cast, it is a show geared for the younger set but enjoyed by the whole family — young and old alike.
Jim Bartruff directs alongside Lindy Bartruff as choreographer. Susie Williams is the Costume Designer, and Chris Lohkamp is the Scenic Designer. The cast includes Jasmine Hall (Independence) as an investigative reporter who narrates the story; Brian Percivial (Olathe) as Alexander T. Wolf; Gabby Hernandez (Hutchinson) as the judge; Zulema Renteria (Emporia) as the prosecutor; Colton Adams (Wichita) as Rocky the bailiff; Erin McNeley-Phelps (Lenexa) as the star witness; and, Weiqi Meng (Beijing, China) as assorted other characters.
The production stage manager is Miranda Kimble (Mullinville). The assistant stage manager is Ben Johnson (Wichita). Amanda Dura is the costume shop manager and Alum Ben Williams (BFA, 2010) is the Technical Director. The lighting designer is Mason Nicks (Leavenworth), and Jared Steele (Garden City) will serve as Sound Designer. The Costume Crew Head is Elizabeth Higbee (Emporia) and the Propmaster is Nicholas Todd (Gardner). His assistant is Riley Jack Greenwood (Valley Center).
Tickets purchased in advance cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of a performance increase to $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets for all ESU Theatre productions can be purchased online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are also available in person from the University Ticket Office in the Memorial Union or by calling 620-341-6378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.