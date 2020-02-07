MADISON — It took very little time for the Madison Bulldogs to take control of their battle with Northern Heights on Tuesday.
- The Wildcats remained close after the first quarter, but a pair of technical fouls in the second resulted in an ejection for NHHS and a heap of momentum for the Bulldogs, who cruised the rest of the way in a -victory.
Madison caught ablaze offensively early on, reaching a double-digit lead late in the first quarter, which was slashed down to nine entering the second.
It was in the second where things snowballed in a hurry. As Madison kept its offensive pressure up, a tangle underneath the basket resulted in a foul and eventually a pair of technicals called against the Wildcats’ Tee Preisner, thinning out their post for the remainder of the game.
From there on out, Madison took its lead and doubled it, pushing the margin to 30 by night’s end.
Chase Harrison had a game-high 25 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter. Cameron Heiman scored 24 in the loss for Northern Heights.
Northern Heights Girls 62, Madison 27
The Northern Heights girls took control of their contest early on, earning a 62-27 victory over Madison.
“We played better tonight but need to clean several things up,” NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said. “It is good to get back into the win column and now we have to go to work in practice.”
The Wildcats’ lead was 14 at the end of the first quarter, but exploded to 27 by halftime.
On the night, 10 different players scored for Northern Heights, including 14 by both Khylee Massey and Caleigh Smart.
NHHS now has more than a week off, until its next scheduled contest on Feb. 18 at Olpe.
“We have a full week off and need to use this time to rest some bodies a little and get better,” Coach Massey said.
GIRLS
NHHS 20 21 17 4 — 62
MHS 6 8 7 6 — 27
Northern Heights: White 2, Massey 14, Hinrichs 4, Brecheisen 2, Burton 4, French 7, Schlimme 2, Smart 14, Boyce 4, Barrett 8.
Madison: Williams 10, Freunc 2, Luthi 12, Smith 2, Serrer 1.
BOYS
NHHS 10 14 11 7 — 42
MHS 19 21 19 14 — 73
Northern Heights: Heiman 24, Preisner 5, Heins 10, Plankinton 3.
Madison: Harrison 25, Fultz 6, Buettner 7, Miser 5, Stutesman 19, Wolgram 5, Engle 4, Bro. Rayburn 2.
