The 401(k)s of investors may be hurting due to recent events. But Madison city finances remain in good shape.
“We’re still sitting about $125,000 ahead of where we were last year at this time,” City Treasurer Michael Bartlow told the City Council Monday night. That estimate is based on city budgets as of Saturday, April 30.
The only concern for Bartlow was the refuse account, which is down about $12,000 from last year’s $48,000.
“It has been declining a little bit each year,” Bartlow noted. He thinks a main reason for that is a decline in Madison’s population.
Bartlow said the city special highway fund is up about $14,000 from last year, while the capital improvement fund has doubled to more than $110,000.
Bartlow hopes to have an initial draft of the fiscal 2023 city budget ready for the first council meeting in June.
The council made a big financial commitment Monday night, by accepting sewer maintenance bids through 2024 totaling $29,519.79.
"This includes cameraing the lines," Mayor Paul Dean said after the meeting. As in analyzing them with a video camera.
The council also voted to donate a family pool pass for the Main Street Mommas Summer Kick-Off Event this Friday. It will be given away in a drawing.
The city pool will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.
Read more about Monday night's meeting in the next edition of the Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.