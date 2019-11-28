A cold, rainy Thanksgiving morning could not dampen the spirits of anyone at Walnut Elementary Thursday.
About 600 runners took part in the 9th Annual Turkey Day Dash, with participants coming from as far away as Texas, Louisiana, and even Canada. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Walnut Elementary PTO.
"The Turkey Day Dash is the biggest fundraiser that our PTO puts on; and it's the most fun fundraiser that our PTO puts on," Walnut Elementary Fourth-Grade Teacher Becca Anderson said. "We encourage people to just come out and have fun supporting our school."
Walnut Elementary Principal Jami Dakin said the parent organization is always "incredibly supportive" of not only the students, but also teachers and staff. The money garnered at the Turkey Day Dash along with other fundraisers throughout the year help with book giveaways for students, classroom supplies for teachers and other special projects throughout the year.
"They have trust in our staff that what they ask for and what they say they need, they do what they can to help with it," Dakin said. "They provide the support so we can do what we need to do for the kids."
Along with the funds supporting the educational process, both Thompson and Dakin said the annual Thanksgiving event is a great way to connect with the community.
Thompson said part of the state's Kansans Can Redesign Project being implemented at Walnut is to increase community involvement. The Turkey Day Dash, which begin long before Kansans Can, is just one way it is easy to see that aspect taking on life.
"The amount of community involvement surrounding our school is amazing," she said. "We couldn't do anything without the support of our community. And it comes not just in the classroom, but also events like this."
For the second consecutive year, Olpe native and current track and field athlete at the University of Kansas Kyler True was the first to cross the finish line. He did so with an impressive time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds. His brother, Treyson True, came in just seconds behind for second place while Asher Delmott claimed third overall.
Medals were given out to the top three places in several age groups and ability levels among both men and women. Prizes were also given out for best individual costume and group costume, though the uncertainly surrounding the weather kept many from getting all that decked out.
No matter who received the medals, the true winners of Thursday's event are the children of Walnut Elementary, according to Thompson.
"We get to see the results of the Turkey Day Dash throughout the year and for years to come," she said.
"This is a holiday where people spend time with the people who are really important to them," Dakin said. "So obviously, for them to be out here this morning, this building and this school are important to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.