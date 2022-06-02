The sun may be coming out to greet Unbound Gravel riders. But parts of Lyon County were in flood warnings Thursday, with numerous roads blocked.
“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” the National Weather Service advised for the Cottonwood River south of Emporia.
The river was at 21.9 feet one mile south of Emporia Thursday morning. That's 1.9 feet above flood stage. But the river should crest there Thursday, falling back below flood stage Friday afternoon.
The Neosho River near Neosho Rapids was shown with “moderate flooding”. It was 1.2 feet above flood stage Thursday morning. That also should be the peak, with water dropping below flood stage late Thursday.
The Lyon County road closure map showed Road U blocked south of Road 170 Thursday morning, northwest of Neosho Rapids.
Other closings included Roads 140 and 150 west of K-99, Road 240 west of Americus, Road A north of U.S. 50 along the Chase-Lyon County line, Road G at U.S. 50 and Road H from South Avenue to Road 160.
It's all due to a lot of rain. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.55 inches of rain Wednesday, on top of 2.78 inches Tuesday.
Emporia Municipal Airport began June with 0.91 inches of rain Wednesday. The three-day total for this week is 2.62 inches. Madison had 0.56 inches Wednesday, making 1.11 inches over two days.
While Thursday and Friday should be sunny with highs I the mid-seventies, the chance for rain returns before the start of Unbound Gravel racing at dawn Saturday.
“Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm,” the official NWS forecast from Topeka said. The chance of rain Saturday is 60%, with the high around 76 and south winds gusting to 25 miles per hour.
