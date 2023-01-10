Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much.
Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much.
The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
An updated map Tuesday morning shows northwest Lyon County in a zone with a chance for at least one inch of snow. But the chance is small. Manhattan to the north has only an 11% percent of receiving one inch.
Emporia is up to a 40% chance for at least a trace of snow Wednesday night and Thursday. But a one-inch snowfall is out of the forecast.
“Any light snow could make fr slippery roads Thursday morning,” the NWS advised from Topeka. The moisture will begin as rain during the evening, before any changes occur.
Emporia Municipal Airport warmed to 58 degrees Monday. The high could hit 60 Tuesday, which could be the warmest day of the week.
After the moisture moves through, temperatures will be more seasonal for mid-January. The high should be around 40 Thursday and Friday, with lows of 20-25.
