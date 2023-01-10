One-inch snow map - 1.10.23

This map shows the chances for at least one inch of snow Wednesday and Thursday morning. Northwest Lyon County is a dividing line.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much.

The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

