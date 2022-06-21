Two candidates in the Kansas Primary are scheduled to appear at a dinner meeting this weekend in Lebo.
Coffey County Democrats announced Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will speak at the Lebo Community Building Saturday. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Chuck Torres, the Democratic candidate for State House District 76, is expected to appear as well. Both Rogers and Torres are unopposed in the August Democratic primary.
Meat and drinks will be furnished at the dinner. For more details, contact Janet Lewis at 620-366-9101.
