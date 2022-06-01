At least one Lyon County road had standing water Wednesday, as a flood watch continued after a night of severe storms.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center personnel reported Road 140 was flooded, between Road H and Road J.
Blockades also were set up west of K-99 at Road 140 and Road 150, along with South Prairie Street at Road 160 and the Merrick area at West Sixth Avenue and Road G.
Along the Chase-Lyon County line, Road A was blocked between U.S. 50 and Road 180/240th Road. So was Road 240 between Road D and the Americus city limits.
The National Weather Service extended a flood watch on the area until 7 p.m., because some places could receive as much as one more inch of rain. Southern Greenwood County was under a flood warning until 1 p.m.
The rain threat in Emporia should diminish after 10 p.m., with sunshine expected Thursday and Friday. But the Unbound Gravel forecast for Saturday has a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day, rising to 50% at night.
Tuesday night's severe storm dropped hail the size of quarters five miles southwest of Emporia. But there were no reports of damage Wednesday morning.
Cottonwood Falls had its rainiest day of the year Tuesday, with 2.78 inches of rain recorded. The Chase County seat ended May with 10.81 inches of moisture.
Emporia Municipal Airport received another 0.90 inches of rain Tuesday. The final total for May is 9.08 inches, which is 80% above normal.
A recording station three miles northwest of the city also had 0.90 inches Tuesday, for a May total of 9.54 inches. Madison reported 0.55 inches Tuesday and 9.10 inches for the month.
The Emporia airport had its wettest May since 2019 and its second wettest since the turn of the millennium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.