A bridge replacement project in eastern Lyon County begins Monday morning, which means a road will close.
The Lyon County Highway Department advised Road 75, also known as Olpe-Hartford Road, will be blocked between Road N and Road P5. The work will begin at 7 a.m.
“The road will be closed until the project is completed,” a statement said. It did not say how long the work will last.
A good detour for drivers heading east of Olpe is Road 70, to the south.
A different road project entered a new phase this past week in Emporia.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reports West 12th Avenue now has turning restrictions. Westbound traffic cannot turn south onto Lincoln, and must go on to Garfield.
City officials said in January that the water line replacement work on West 12th Avenue could last through May.
