It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many.
Saturday was full of things to do around Madison, whether it be a historic walk around town reading about history of all the buildings to taking in an informative presentation at the library learning about previous one room schoolhouses in Greenwood County. Saturday evening the town came to life with the alumni banquet with a delicious meal catered by Olpe Chicken House enjoyed by the 95 attendees.
Afterwards the evening ended with a street dance downtown where fun was had by all.
The weekend concluded on Sunday with the Madison Fall Classic golf tournament where seventeen teams (68 golfers) competed.
Homecoming event organizer, Jane Linhart, said it is a labor of love for her. “I love to see people reconnect after not seeing each other for years and loved hearing the old stories and seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter of all having a good time.” Linhart would go on to say, “We are all different, and we have all traveled both near and far since our days at MHS. However, the one commonality we have is that we are united in being a Madison Bulldog.”
Linhart promises a bigger and better event next year after conversations that were had after this year’s event. She hinted conversations are started to collaborate with another successful event in town to make the event bigger and draw more people.
