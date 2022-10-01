It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many.

Saturday was full of things to do around Madison, whether it be a historic walk around town reading about history of all the buildings to taking in an informative presentation at the library learning about previous one room schoolhouses in Greenwood County. Saturday evening the town came to life with the alumni banquet with a delicious meal catered by Olpe Chicken House enjoyed by the 95 attendees.

