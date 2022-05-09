A cyclist in La Grind wound up at a hospital, after a Sunday mishap.
Emporia firefighter Jesse Taylor said Monday that a “trauma” occurred in the area of 3700 Road X in Greenwood County around 10:40 a.m. An unidentified cyclist was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment.
Exactly what happened is still unclear, although Taylor said only one bike was involved. A message left with a promoter of La Grind Sunday night has not been returned.
Sunday's feature race was a 60-mile ride. The La Grind results page does not show that any of the 54 entries failed to finish the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.