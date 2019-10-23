The senior project manager for the construction of RES the Reading Wind Farm Facility, Andrew Shetter, delivered a $10,000 check Wednesday to Principal Peggy Fort, North Lyon County Honor Flight coordinator and Northern Heights High School.
The donation will support the Northern Heights chapter of Kansas Honor Flights, a program dedicated to the transportation of America’s veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.
The donation will enable four Northern Heights High School students to accompany and aid the veterans during their trip to the nation’s capital next month and for upcoming future trips.
“We have a strong policy for hiring veterans and supporting local community initiatives whenever we begin renewable energy projects, so the opportunity to help both students and our veterans is a win-win,” Shetter said. “Not only are we supporting school initiatives through this donation, we’re also helping support local veterans.”
“This donation from RES will help Northern Heights begin our New Honor Flight Program, which helps our students accompany veterans to explore our nation’s capital through the eyes of our distinguished veterans,” Fort said.
The Reading Wind Facility in Osage and Lyon counties is a 200-megawatt wind project that, once fully operational, will generate roughly 760,000 megawatt hours of clean energy per year. The Reading Wind project has already boosted the local economy, and will ultimately create approximately 125 full-time jobs during peak construction and up to eight permanent jobs once operational. Southern Power will operate and maintain the facility upon completion in the second quarter of 2020. The donation to the Kansas Honor Flights Program is made on behalf of RES.
RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company active in on-shore and off-shore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for more than 35 years, RES has delivered more than 16 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 5 GW worldwide for a large client base.
Understanding the unique needs of corporate clients, RES has secured 1GW of power purchase agreements enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs more than 2,000 people and is active in 10 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.