Dallas rain

A man walks across Lamar Street during a thunderstorm in downtown Dallas Sunday. Flash flood watches were issued across the Metroplex.

 Elías Valverde II

After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days.

Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city's wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.

