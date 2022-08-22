After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city's wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
Madison topped that, with 2.38 inches of rain over the weekend. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve received 1.76 inches.
Cottonwood Falls had 1.62 inches of rain. The Elmdale area had 1.43 inches, while a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia reported 1.15 inches.
It's too soon to know if the weekend rain will affect the area's drought status. The next report from the federal government on that doesn't come out until Thursday.
But even with the weekend storms, Emporia is 0.44 inches below normal rainfall for this point in August.
The next chance for rain in the forecast is not until Saturday. That means a sunny week is in store, with highs slowly building to the mid-90s by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.