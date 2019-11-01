Ghouls, goblins and plenty of trick-or-treaters ascended on Rural Street Thursday evening for its fourth annual Halloween festival and benefit.
Many homeowners went above and beyond to give younger candy seekers a night to remember, decking out their lawns with festive decorations like oversized inflatable spiders, scarecrows, zombies and even fake skeletons of both the human and horse variety. For longtime Rural Street residents, the event marked the return of one of their favorite days of the year.
“I’ve loved Halloween forever, even since I was a little kid,” said Melissa Bailey who helped start the tradition. “We just try to do it a little bigger and a little better every year. This year with the weather, it was tougher. We usually put out a graveyard and some tiki torches, but with the wind and everything it was just a little too hard to do. Still, we were able to get the inflatables up. We actually take our own son trick-or-treating, and let some of our friends give candy out at our house. The whole atmosphere is pretty awesome.”
“I’m a preschool teacher, so I absolutely love Halloween,” Stephanie Thomas added. “You can’t not love Halloween when you’re around little kids all the time. I love the atmosphere on Rural Street in general with all the trees and the bricks on the road. They close it off to make it safer for the kids, and everybody really gets into the spirit. I don’t think you can live on Rural Street and not decorate. They should make liking Halloween a requirement to buy a house here.”
Visitors knew the night was about more than just celebrating a holiday, as many brought along items like kitty litter, pet food, animal toys, blankets and pet beds to donate to the Emporia Animal Shelter. Students from ESU’s forensic science program and Locard Society operated booths near the barricades, accepting needed supplies and passing out treats at the same time.
“In years past, we’ve been doing canned food, but this year we decided we wanted to be able to donate to the animal shelter,” graduate student Shelby Young said. “Some people didn’t get the memo, so we’re still getting stuff for the women’s shelters, which is cool, too. We’re doing two things this year, I guess. We just want to do our part and help out the community.
“It feels good. We’re older college students, so it’s not like we get to go out trick-or-treating or anything. This lets us still be able to see the community and some of the great costumes they’re wearing for Halloween while giving back at the same time.”
