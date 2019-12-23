The front aisles of Waters True Value were packed with activity Saturday morning as community members marked the first Winter Farmer’s Market of the year.
Beginning at 10 a.m., shoppers could browse dozens of booths tended by talented artisans, bakers and crafters, many of whom were stocked high with holiday foods, seasonal drinks and even gift-worthy crafts and articles of clothing. Besides the opportunity to stock up on peppermint bark, warm apple-cinnamon cider and honeycomb brittle, the morning gave Emporians a chance to support local, home-based business and small business owners.
Market Manager Jessica Hopkins said it was great to see such a turnout for the season’s first installment, and hoped to spark an even broader interest in the event going forward.
“We’re fortunate to be one of the few Farmer’s Markets in Kansas that offers year-round markets,” Hopkins said. “Having the opportunity to offer these indoor booths in partnership with Waters Hardware is a benefit to our vendors and to our customers here in the community. We set up here the first and third Saturdays of the month to offer a variety of local food products and handmade items.”
Despite the perception of the winter months as a dead time for local agriculture and open-style markets in general, Hopkins said it was actually one her busiest times of the year. Thanks to an easy booth-application process and no underlying commitment requiring a certain number of appearances from vendors, shoppers never know what products they might see — or the people they could meet — on any given Saturday.
“One thing I really like about the indoor markets is that it gives a chance to showcase other exciting or unexpected items during a time when produce isn’t as readily available,” Hopkins said. “It also gives a chance to host things like our [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] cooking demos, which will be the first Saturday of each month. It’s a great way for customers to come out and see how they can incorporate the items that they find at the market in their nightly dinners or elsewhere in their eating routines. It comes through a partnership between the market and K-State Research and Extension, which has been great for us over the years.”
Individuals looking to participate should keep an eye out for registration opportunities during the re-signing period in January. Prospective sellers can visit Hopkins during the market, call 343-6555, email emporiafm@gmail.com or access additional information online at emporiafarmersmarket.org.
“The nice thing about our vendor registration is that we do offer indoor markets throughout the year,” Hopkins said. “So, they really have 12 months of selling opportunities. We’ve also recently added two additional rural markets in Olpe and Americus that will be continuing this year. Vendors set the frequency of when they’re able to come, and as long as they grow it, make it or bake it they are eligible to sell at the market. We really pride ourselves on being a vendor-produced market, so we do not allow the buying and reselling of products. Everything you’ll see here has either been made or grown by the people selling it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.