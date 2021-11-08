No arrests were reported Monday morning after a mysterious late-night weekend shooting spree in Osage County. At one point, law officers came under fire.
A statement from the Sheriff's Office says says deputies and a Burlingame Police officer responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots being fired at a vehicle. More shots were fired after they arrived. No injuries were reported.
A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter and Osage County canines searched the area northwest of Burlingame, near 165th and South Osage Road. But a suspect was not found.
The Sheriff's Office commented on Facebook Sunday night that they have no description of any possible vehicle involved in the shooting.
Sheriff Chris Wells asks anyone with information about the incident to call his Criminal Investigations Unit at 785-828-3121. The anonymous Crime Stoppers line in Osage County is 877-OS-CRIME. Email may be sent to tips@oscosheriff.org.
